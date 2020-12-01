Sand Mountain Park is pleased to announce the opening of the Café at Sand Mountain Park. The Café will offer a daily lunch feature along with an excellent menu of restaurant-quality food.
The daily lunch features are set Monday morning of each week. Everyone can enjoy the delicious food selection because you do not have to be a member to eat at the café.
“We will consistently provide every guest with a legendary dining experience by serving the highest quality food in a friendly and professional manner,” stated Cyle Coleman, food and beverage manager. “Our food will be prepared fresh daily and offered at an affordable price the entire family can enjoy.”
The Café offers an inviting space that accommodates a wide variety of dining preferences.
From guests seeking grab-and-go items, to those looking for leisurely meals, the fast-casual café provides a scalable hospitality experience for all to enjoy.
The menu boasts a variety of creative handcrafted items including gourmet sandwiches, refreshing salads, excellent breakfast options, tasty smoothies and elevated coffee.
The café will open at 7 a.m. Monday – Saturday, and at 1 p.m. on Sundays. For additional information on Café at Sand Mountain Park please visit and like us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/sandmountainpark.
