A piece of Marshall County history dating back to the late 1800s has resurfaced and is set to be restored to its former glory by the Guntersville Historical Society.
Many were sad to see the two giant oak trees in front of the Marshall County Courthouse in Guntersville be blown over by a storm in early May. But as they fell, the trees pulled up the surrounding sidewalk exposing an old well that was first dug in 1883.
Pete Sparks addressed the commission detailing the history of the well and the historical society’s plans on restoring it.
According to Sparks, the county commission in 1883 hired Nathan Horton to dig a public well in front of the courthouse. Complete with a wooden shingle roof, the 70-foot-deep well served as a watering hole for local towns folk, particularly during times of drought.
Sparks also mentioned two cisterns and a fountain that were located on the courthouse property, the latter being moved to the Guntersville Museum in 1963. All of this information and more will be etched into a bronze plaque marker that will be on display at the new well housing.
With the cost of stones to go around the well, a covered structure and a bucket and crank mechanism plus labor, Sparks estimated the restoration to cost approximately $7,000. He also said he plans to use a magnet to search inside the well.
“We may find some murder weapons or there’s no telling what we’ll find down there,” Sparks said. “We’ll run a magnet down there and see what we can find.”
