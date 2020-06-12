Snead State Community College’s McCain Center, where all things student services-related are done, is under construction.
After planning for more than a year to remodel the building that houses the college’s entire student services, business offices and IT department, construction workers started the demolition phase in February.
According to Snead State Director of Public Relations Shelley Smith, demolition is now complete, and the renovation of the interior has begun. The block and brick refacing of the exterior will begin within the next two weeks, depending on weather conditions.
The renovation was needed to address mechanical issues caused by moisture intrusion within the building, Smith said.
“The renovation is expected to correct the external construction issues that allowed moisture to seep into the building,” she said. “When it is done, the building will have a ‘life expectancy’ of 30 to 40 years.”
The student services, business and IT offices have each been relocated during the ongoing construction, but Smith said they would be moved back into the building by summer of 2021.
“The marketing offices will also relocate to the McCain Center,” Smith said. “There will be student gathering space as well to replace the areas that were lost with the demolition of the Student Union Building.”
The Student Union Building was demolished Nov. 15, 2018.
Before being home to student services, business offices and the IT department, Smith said the college library was located at the McCain Center. The library has since relocated to the Administration Building.
The novel coronavirus pandemic hasn’t affected the construction process.
“The contractors are practicing their own COVID-19 precautions, so there hasn’t been a delay with the project due to the coronavirus,” Smith said. “We are on schedule for completion in spring 2021.”
Snead State Vice President for Finance and Administration Joe Whitmore, who also oversees facilities projects for the college, said he was pleased with the progress of the renovation, especially given the “uncertain times we’re in.”
“We know our students, alumni and the community are curious about what the completed renovation will look like, but we believe the finished product will be something to be proud of and will have a similar curb appeal as other buildings we’ve been able to renovate over the last several years, such as the Administration Building,” Whitmore said. “We appreciate the support we’ve had from Alabama Community College System Chancellor Jimmy Baker and the Board of Trustees, and we look forward to unveiling the renovated building to our community partners next spring.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.