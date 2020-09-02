Hours after winning her third term, Mayor Leigh Dollar said it was a good election and she did pick up on some things that voters want while campaigning.
“Transparency” was an issue that came up repeatedly during the campaign. Mayor Dollar said she received the message.
“We want to be very diligent about this,” she said. “We have put a summary budget on the website. We had been putting the Council agendas on the city website and that slipped somehow. We will be putting those back up, along with the minutes for the meetings. We are looking at some options for some live feeds from our meeting. We want people to watch our meetings and we want to get the city’s information out to the people.”
Mayor Dollar thanked “everyone who believed in me.”
But she said it is time for the city to put the election behind it and move forward.
“The good part of this election was that everyone had Guntersville’s best interest at heart,” she said. “They truly wanted what is best for the city.”
With the vote for her and for the incumbent Council members, she said it seemed as though a majority of the city’s voters are pleased with the direction the city is headed.
The mayor has set her agenda for the next 4 years. Obviously, she wants to see the City Harbor and the Parks & Rec upgrades – projects that area already in the works – completed.
“We need a fire station north of the river bridge,” Mayor Dollar said. “The fire committee is working on this, looking at some plans and some other options. It is a serious situation that affects that area and we want to fix that. I don’t want to promise that it will be done in six months. Reasonably, if we have to build from the ground up, it is an 18-month to two-year project.”
She said a new recycling center is needed in the Conners Island Public Works complex.
“We actually have plans for that and I could see that happening within a couple of years, if revenues hold up,” she said.
“Obviously, everything is pending Council approval. I can’t do anything. It takes four other people on the Council. The mayor does not have the power that some people think.”
She said working with the School Board on meeting the school system’s needs must continue.
She called her victory “a great win” and said challenger Wes Long called her shortly after the election results were final. They had a very cordial conversation.
“I’m just very proud right now,” she said. “I’m proud of my family. They worked so hard.”
The City Council will meet at noon Tuesday in City Hall to canvass or certify last Tuesday’s vote.
A strong night for incumbents
Guntersville mayor Leigh Dollar and most of the Council incumbents won easily in Monday night’s municipal election.
One race was not easy. District 2 Council incumbent Phil Kelley edged challenger Larry Wilson by a single vote, 217-216. But there was a third candidate in that race, Kyle Atkins, who garnered 14 votes.
That pushes the District 2 race into a runoff. The runoff will be October 6.
About half of Guntersville’s 5,300 registered voters cast ballots, with 2,621 voting in the mayor’s race alone.
That’s roughly 700 more than cast ballots in the same race four years ago.
Analysis: Mayor, Council pass the test
Tuesday’s city election could almost be viewed as a referendum on the progress made by the current administration.
The mayor and every Council member faced challengers from someone saying, in essence, “I think we can do better.”
But the city’s voters obviously liked what this administration has done. In the mayor’s race alone, two-term mayor Leigh Dollar had 1,556 votes to challenger Wes Long’s 1,065 and Paula Fant Wallace’s 81, a percentage difference of 57% to 39% to 3%.
It was almost the exact margin she had over challenger George Gillen four years ago when she won 1,114 to 780
Then down the line in this one, it came out that most of the Council incumbents had also handily won their races.
And the challengers were not slouches. By and large, they were quality candidates who ran well-organized campaigns.
This was a good election for Guntersville. It got people talking about what they want their city to look like in the future and it gave them ideas about what the city can look like. It got citizens talking about issues and that in turn got them to the polling place. That’s good.
While Dollar essentially garnered three of every five votes in this one, enough people voted for the opposition that she and this Council probably need to consider some of the ideas and issues that came out and at least take a fresh look at everything they do going forward.
The city has a lot of potential, as everyone running liked to point out, but we have to be careful about how we balance growth and retaining our small-town charm as we go forward. It was good we talked about the issues. It’s good to get this one behind us so we can move on.
Matt Millard, an international politics specialist who will soon be teaching in Kazakhstan, was one of the city poll workers Tuesday. His fellow pollworkers lauded him, saying he’d been “like the Walmart greeter” helping voters get to the right table in the election.
He perhaps had the quote of the night in describing the whole electoral process.
“I think Winston Churchill said it best,” Matt said as the election concluded. “He said, ‘No one pretends that democracy is perfect or all-wise. Indeed, it has been said that democracy is the worst form of government except all those other forms that have been tried from time to time.’”
