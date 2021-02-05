Chinese Privet has become naturalized throughout Alabama to the point that many folks no longer see it as the non-native, invasive plant that it is. Chinese Privet was first imported in 1852 as an ornamental shrub and has since become one of the most aggressive, widespread, and problematic non-native plants in the southeastern U.S. The reason behind the invasive nature of Chinese privet invasive lies in the fact that it is a fast-growing, prolific re-sprouter, and berry producer whose seeds are spread by birds and can float to re-infest new downstream areas. On top of that, it is tolerant of a wide variety of soil and sunlight conditions. These characteristics seem daunting for the manager looking to control privet and although there is no longer hope for eradication, there are still options available to manage this ornamental gone wild.
Chinese Privet impacts homeowners, farmers, foresters, and southeastern land managers in general.
Once privet stands are under control it is important to monitor them throughout the year as there will be constant re-infestation. However, instead of a broad-scale cutting and/or herbicide application a casual stroll with a backpack sprayer, to spray a sprig here and there will be much more manageable.
Further information on privet identification and control is available in three of our publications which are available on-line at www.aces.edu/ or at your county extension office.
Information like this and so much more is available by attending the Etowah Co Natural Resources Planning Committee Invasive Plant Management Workshop on Wednesday, March 3rd from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., with check-in starting at 9:30 a.m., at The Noccalula Falls Kiwanis Pavillion 1500 Noccalula Rd., Gadsden.
The workshop will provide homeowners and land managers of all types a great opportunity to better understand what it takes to properly identify, prevent, and control some of the more common and problematic invasive plant species. The indoor presentations and outdoor demonstrations will cover it all: identification, mechanical and chemical control, non-invasive and native alternatives, and everything in between
Participants must pre-register for $25 and seating is limited to the first 50 registrants. Registration includes a seat at the seminars and field demonstrations, lunch, and printed presentation materials and related publications. This is also a great time to bring any non-desirable weeds or plants to be identified.
Continuing education points will be available (10 Commercial Pesticide Applicator Points for categories: AQ, D&R, FOR, REG, ROW OTPC, OTPS, 5 Professional Logging Manager Points, and 4.5 Category 1 Continuing Forester Education Points). To register, please contact the Etowah County Extension Office at 256-574-2143. For questions, please contact Regional Agent Norm Haley at 256-574-2143 or nvh0001@aces.edu.
