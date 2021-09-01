Any Boaz City Schools employee who has to miss work due to COVID-19 is now eligible, once again, for up to 10 days of paid sick leave thanks to the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA). The Boaz Board of Education voted during a special called meeting Monday evening to extend the act retroactively from April 1 through Sept. 30, 2021.
“With the number of employees that we have that are new to the district, we want to give them the opportunity to make sure they’re not ‘in the hole,’ so to speak, with the number of sick days they may have to take at the beginning of the school year,” Superintendent Todd Hanie told The Reporter. “The virus is still going around. It’s all about our employees and we’re going to make sure that they are taken care of.”
The FFCRA, which provides relief to workers who are forced to miss work as a result of COVID-19, was first signed into law in March 2020 and was valid through December of that year. The act was then extended in January 2021 to allow staff with any COVID leave left over to use it through the end of the 2020-2021 school year. Now, according to the Alabama Education Association (AEA), schools can elect to extend the act through the end of this September. However, the AEA said the act has three key differences from the last extension:
1. This extension grants employees a new round of FFCRA leave. Previously, the extension only allowed employees to take FFCRA leave if they had not already exhausted it. If anyone has already exhausted their previous FFCRA leave they can now take an additional 10 days of fully-paid or partially-paid leave depending on the reason for the necessity of the leave.
2. The FFCRA leave now covers getting and recovering from COVID-19 vaccine side effects.
3. The expanded FMLA leave can now be taken for a full 12 weeks at 67% pay rate for any of the FFCRA-qualifying reasons. When the FFCRA was first adopted, the expanded FMLA could only be taken for closed schools and daycares or the loss of child care for COVID-related reasons. With this change, employees can now take up to 12 weeks of partially-paid leave if they contract COVID or take care of someone with COVID and need more than the 10 days’ paid leave.
