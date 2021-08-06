A Guntersville woman died in an early morning wreck Wednesday.
According to Guntersville Police Lt. Josh Case, officers responded to a motor vehicle crash at Alabama 69 near Cha-La-Kee Road.
The crash involved a commercial dump truck and a Toyota Highlander.
The dump truck was driven by Alex McCarver, of Lacey’s Spring. He was injured in the crash. The extent of his injuries was unclear Thursday.
Heather Walker, of Guntersville, was the driver of the Highlander. She sustained non-survivable injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation by the Guntersville Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Division, Case said.
