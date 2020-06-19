The Boaz City Schools Board of Education met Thursday to approve the following personnel actions:
Supplemental
Resignations
• Casie Goble — assistant varsity girls basketball coach
• Stephanie Lett — varsity soccer coach
Reassignments
• Anna Watts — first-grade teacher at Boaz Elementary School to kindergarten teacher at Boaz Elementary School, effective for the 2020-2021 school year.
• Brooke Lambert — second grade teacher at Corley Elementary School to third grade teacher at Corley Elementary School, effective for the 2020-2021 school year.
Transfer
• Brandy McClendon — second grade teacher at Corley Elementary School to first grade teacher at Boaz Elementary School, effective for the 2020-2021 school year.
Employments
• Breanna Swords — special education teacher split between Corley Elementary School and Boaz Intermediate School, effective at the beginning of the 2020-2021 school year.
• Jodi Eckhoff — library media specialist at Boaz Intermediate School, effective for the 2020-2021 school year.
• Tamren Hunt — bus driver, effective Aug. 5, 2020.
• Jackie Webb — Pre-K Auxiliary teacher at Boaz Elementary School, effective for the 2020-2021 school year
• Emily Edwards — Elementary teacher at Corley Elementary School, effective for the 2020-2021 school year.
Additional Duties
• CNP employees for Seamless Summer Feeding program, effective May 28-July 17:
1. Deanna Evers
2. Connie Higgins
3. Miranda Butts
• Jordan Clark — additional teaching duties for the 2020-2021 school year.
Contract Renewals
• Eda Rutledge — cooperative education and apprenticeship supervisor, effective July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021.
• Becky Ray — part-time career tech supervisor, effective July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021.
• Allison Haygood — contract principal at Corley Elementary School, effective July 1, 2020-June 30, 2023.
• Kristi Hopper — contract principal at Boaz Intermediate School, effective July 1, 2020-June 30, 2023.
• Kyle Pinkard — contract principal at Boaz Middle School, effective July 1, 2020-June 30, 2023.
• Caleb Pinyan — contract principal at Boaz High School, effective July 1, 2020-June 30, 2023.
• Jeremy Sullivan — Boaz High School varsity football coach, 2020-2021 school year.
• Marie Lybrand — part-time Boaz High School bookkeeper, effective July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021.
Contracts for Services
• Rosa Roberts — translation for the 2020-2021 student code of conduct.
• Tyler Ray — summer technology worker, effective June 19-Sept. 30.
• Beverly Seay — additional transportation secretary duties, effective July 1, 2020-June 30, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.