Washington — Thursday, March 12, Congressman Robert Aderholt released the following statement after it was announced that the House Sergeant at Arms, the Attending Physician and House Leadership decided to end Capitol Tours until April 1:
“Since first being elected to Congress, one of the greatest joys for me has been to personally give tours of the Capitol Building to the hundreds of people who visit our office each year. I make it a point, whenever possible, to take people into the House Chamber, so they can see their government at work. If constituents have traveled all the way to Washington, then they deserve to get a tour from their member of Congress.
“For this reason, I’m extremely saddened and disappointed to pass along the information that all Capitol Tours have been suspended for the rest of this month (March.) I know that so many people have made plans to travel to Washington during their school spring breaks. We are making every effort to contact people directly who had scheduled tours.
“I have every confidence that tours will resume in the very near future. My staff and I will continue to give timely updates, not only on the status of tour requests for the coming weeks and months, but also on the overall efforts by the Federal government to combat the spread of the Coronavirus in our country.
“Again, I am sorry for the cancelation of tours, because I know it will cause so much disappointment, especially with young people who have been looking forward to coming to Washington. But I also know we will get through this, and the “People’s House” will once again be open to the people.”
In Washington, Aderholt serves as Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on Commerce, Justice and Science, and Related Agencies, for the powerful House Appropriations Committee; he is also a member of the Committee’s Defense Subcommittee, the Committee’s Agriculture Subcommittee, and the Helsinki Commission.
For more information about Aderholt’s work in Congress visit aderholt.house.gov.
