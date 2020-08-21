The faculty and staff at Albertville Elementary and Primary Schools were treated to lunch Tuesday courtesy of Mt. Calvary Baptist Church in Albertville.
Pastor Brent Roe and other church volunteers prepared more than 200 boxed meals, which included hamburgers, several sides and a cold beverage.
“I think the teachers appreciate it very much,” Mona Sheets, principal of the elementary school, said. “I think it was very kind of our church [Mt. Calvary] to recognize our teachers and pray for our teachers and our students as we begin the new year. Anytime you can feed teachers, we’re happy.”
Before classes begin, Pastor Roe said his church wanted to show teachers how much they were appreciated.
“This was just a way for us to show our affection and love and appreciation for all that they do,” he said. “They had a crazy year. Things change constantly and a lot of them have been really anxious about things. This is just a way for us to give back and just say, ‘Hey, we love you and support you.’”
Sheets said she and her staff are ready and anxious for students to return to school.
“We have safety procedures in place, and we’re just ready to see kids,” she said. “We haven’t seen them since March, so we need some little ones running around here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.