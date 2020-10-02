To further promote education in science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics (STEAM), Albertville City Schools is moving ahead with plans to repurpose a building at the Albertville Intermediate School campus for specialized learning opportunities.
During a special called meeting Wednesday morning, the board accepted the proposed plans by Lathan & Associates to repurpose the John Livingston Youth Hut located next to the main school building for the new STEAM building.
Superintendent Boyd English said the building will not be added onto or structurally changed. Two smaller rooms in the building will be turned into storage and restrooms with the main room remaining open. The system’s maintenance department has already gutted the building to make way for the renovations, he said.
“We feel like that room where the Boy Scouts met will suffice for a very good space to compliment the STEM bus,” English said.
The intermediate school unveiled the STEM bus in March, which contained hands-on technology such as virtual reality devices and 3D printers for students to broaden their education. English said the new STEAM building will have different equipment than what is already on the bus.
“We don’t want to put STEM equipment and technology in the STEAM building that’s on the bus,” he said. “We want it to be complementary.”
Coding, robotics and graphic design were a few examples of new learning opportunities the STEAM building will offer.
“I feel like this building will be a great asset to the system and to what we’re doing in the STEM field,” — Spring Charles said. “I’m excited about getting that going.”
With the plans finalized, the board will move forward with the bid process.
In other business, the board:
• Approved the Professional Service Contract for Milestone Behavior Group, Inc., to provide behavior therapy to identified students starting Oct. 1- Sept. 30, 2021. The contract is not to exceed $25,000 and will be paid through IDEA funds.
• Approved three administrative leave unpaid days for Judy Darlene Kellison, effective Sept. 30.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.