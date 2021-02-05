On Christmas day 2020, a Chevrolet pickup was stolen from a home on Section Line Road in Albertville.
Investigators with the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office determined Jesse lee Williams, of Horton, and Joshua Grantland Baker and Latosha Shuntay Morrison, both of Albertville, were the offenders of this crime.
All three were charged with first-degree theft of property.
The truck, described as a white Chevrolet pickup truck, is still missing. Marshall County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Deputy Steve Guthrie said the truck is a 1995 Chevrolet GMT 400 model.
Anyone who may know anything about the location of the truck should call the sheriff’s office at 256-582-2034.
While working this case, investigators learned that Williams had also taken a work truck from the Douglas Water Authority back in November. This vehicle was later recovered burning in a field on Teal Road in Albertville.
Williams was charged with a second count of Theft 1st and Criminal Mischief.
Morrison was bonded out of Jail on Jan. 16.
Baker remains in the Marshall County Jail under $30,000 in bonds for the theft charge and was later charged through Boaz Police Department with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana. His bond was set at $30,000 for those charges.
Williams also remains in the Marshall County Jail at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.