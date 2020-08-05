This afternoon concluded the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) 2020 Virtual Summer Conference, in which Alabama Secretary of State John H. Merrill was elected the Southern Region Vice-President. He will serve a one-year term, ending July 2021.
Secretary Merrill, who just recently concluded his term as Co-Chair of the NASS International Relations Committee in 2019-2020 where he led the delegation to Israel in December, will work with the NASS Executive Board to direct the agenda of the organization for the following year and implement best practices related to elections, business services, and other governmental processes. Merrill previously served in the role of Southern Region Vice-President during the 2017-2018 term.
“I look forward to representing southern states as we work to administer elections during these historic and difficult times. I am grateful to my colleagues across the country who have trusted me to serve in this role once again as we work to secure the 2020 Election Cycle and protect everyone involved,” said Merrill.
Also elected at the virtual 2020 NASS Virtual Summer Conference are the following Executive Board members:
• President: Hon. Maggie Toulouse Oliver, New Mexico
• Immediate Past President: Hon. Paul Pate, Iowa
• President-elect: Hon. Kyle Ardoin, Louisiana
• Treasurer: Hon. Tahesha Way, New Jersey
• Secretary: Hon. Steve Simon, Minnesota
• Eastern Region Vice-President: Hon. Nellie Gorbea, Rhode Island
• Midwestern Region Vice-President: Hon. Scott Schwab, Kansas
• Western Region Vice-President: Hon. Katie Hobbs, Arizona
• Member-at-Large (NPA Section): Hon. Connie Lawson, Indiana
• Member-at-Large (ACR Section): Hon. Jim Condos, Vermont
NASS is the oldest, non-partisan group for public officials in the United States, consisting of appointed and elected Secretaries of State and selected Lieutenant Governors.
