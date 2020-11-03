As local Wayne Farms employees in the close-knit community of Albertville struggled with the impact of COVID-19 on their personal lives, they also saw the impact on local businesses, schools and employment.
Earlier this month, they decided to lend a helping hand with a food drive/coin drive fundraising effort that included employees across the company, including the processing plant, hatchery, feed mill and live haul operations, all aimed at supporting local community relief organizations.
The effort netted thousands of donated food items along with $1,300 in matching funds from employees and the company.
“We were so glad to be able to help,” said Frank Singleton, media relations for Wayne Farms. “Our team members live and work in Albertville and surrounding areas and just wanted to do something to help the local community and their neighbors.”
Food was delivered to the Marshall County Christian Services food pantry while the cash donations were given to support Blessing In A Backpack. Blessings In A Backpack is a group that provides child-friendly food during the weekend and over school holidays to ensure children have access to meals when school is not in session.
