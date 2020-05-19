While businesses throughout the city are starting to slowly resume operations, Albertville Mayor Tracy Honea said it may be a while longer before public facilities reopen.
While most city services have been unaffected and city hall has remained open, albeit with a reduced staff, during the shutdown, other departments, such as the library, senior center, municipal court and parks and recreation, have stayed closed to the public beyond the tentative April 30 end date. While he hopes that will soon change, he said the decision is more or less out of his hands as he waits for more restrictions to be lifted at the state and county level.
“I got to believe that it’s not too far down the line, but I don’t know,” Honea said. “We really have no jurisdiction there until something is lifted on their end.”
The mayor said he was happy to see businesses start reopening and hoped they could recoup some of their losses while following safety guidelines.
“For the most part, I’m pleased with the way everybody is reacting,” he said. “I think our small business sector will do their part in trying to take safety measures themselves seriously. Given the opportunity [Gov. Kay Ivey] has given them, I really feel like they will do their part.”
With the Albertville Farmers Market reopening last week, Honea said market manager Robin Lathan, who is also his executive assistant, was “encouraged” by the behavior of all who attended.
“Everybody seemed to be very respectful and was staying the distance; several of them had a mask,” he said. “As we move forward, if we can all just be respectful for others and do our part … then hopefully it will get back to — I know everybody uses the phrase ‘back to normal;’ I don’t know what normal is going to be, but hopefully get folks opened up and get folks where they feel safe again.”
He said those who felt less sure about going out or were more vulnerable should exercise their own level of caution.
“I think if people are uncomfortable going [out], then simply do what’s best for you, and I think that rings true for all of us,” he said. “At the end of the day, we all need to be taking our own level of safety measures.”
