The sexual abuse case against an Albertville man has been dropped.
According to Jennifer Bray, assistant Marshall County District Attorney, charges against Joshua Winfrey, 31, of Albertville, were dropped earlier this week after the alleged victim recanted her statement.
“Once we were made aware of the recantation, we filed for a dismissal,” Bray said Friday.
Winfrey was one of two men arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 back in February.
At the time of Winfrey’s arrest, Albertville Assistant Police Chief J.T. “Butch” Cartee, said the Department of Human Resources received a complaint, leading to a joint investigation between DHR, the Child Advocacy Center and Albertville Chief Detective Eric Farmer.
In a separate and unrelated case, Kevin Whitesell, 43, also of Albertville, was charged with sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.
Whitesell was released from jail, but was rebooked into the Marshall County Jail on a bond revocation warrant and a bondsman process on Oct. 15.
Cartee said both cases were similar in that they began with a complaint to DHR and ended with a joint investigation by DHR, CAC and APD. However, the cases are not connected, Cartee said.
