The City of Guntersville got some unexpected good news the other day.
The sales tax revenues for April came in.
City officials had been braced for the worst, since April was the full month of the COVID-19 shutdown. They expected a large dip in sales tax.
But that’s not what they saw. Instead, sales tax numbers for April were the second highest ever recorded in city history.
Just the sales tax for April – which arrived at the city in May – came in at $886,044. The same month a year earlier resulted in sales tax collection of $848,331.
It is important to remember the new 1-cent sales tax was in effect this year and it was not at this time last year.
But even when you back that out, city clerk Betty Jones said, it was a remarkable month for sales tax, especially when you consider many businesses were shuttered due to the pandemic.
“We were blown away,” Jones said. “We expected the bottom to drop out, but it didn’t.”
Mayor Leigh Dollar said they saw a few things driving the incredible sales tax collection.
“People were home and they had time,” she said. “They took care of some projects around the house they may have been putting off.”
Also, while people were eating out less, they still had to eat and they bought a lot of groceries.
Even though sales tax was good for the month, it still was not a normal month for the city’s revenue.
Lodging tax was way down. It was $17,368 for April 2020 compared to
$59,997 in the same month a year earlier. Likewise, the alcohol tax and some other taxes were down.
But by and large, city officials were very pleased to come through the worst month of the shutdown in as good a shape as they did.
Total tax collections in all categories for April were $1,651,765 in 2020, compared to $1,365,682 in 2019.
