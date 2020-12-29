MONTGOMERY - Data collected and analyzed by the Alabama Department of Labor’s Labor Market Information (LMI) Division shows that the five occupations with the most online wanted ads were for retail salespersons, registered nurses, sales representatives, customer service representatives, and food service workers with more than 10,000 ads placed for those occupations in November.
Ads for November were up 10.5% with 17,264 new online ads.
The HWOL data is compiled from all online job postings in the state, including those posted on the state’s free online jobs database, AlabamaWorks.alabama.gov, and other sources; such as traditional job boards, corporate boards, and social media sites.
Ten percent of job ads have salaries of $75,000 and above; 16% have salaries in the $50-75,000 range; 19% have salaries in the $35-49,000 range; and 55% have salaries of $35,000 or under.
The top three employers posting ads in November were: UAB Health System (1,714), the University of Alabama at Birmingham (822), and Lowe’s (716). These were followed by the University of South Alabama (449), Huntsville Hospital (387), Baptist Health (362), University of Alabama (330), Advance Auto Parts (328), St. Vincent’s Health System (315), and Auburn University (297) to round out the top 10 employers with the most online ads.
Dental Assistants are the focus of this month’s in-depth analysis by the LMI division. The median annual salary is advertised as $28,959 with 25% earning more than $33,582.
