The Boaz City School System is sponsoring a Seamless Summer Feeding Option Program for 2020. It will be located at Boaz Elementary School and will provide meals at no cost to children 18 years and under. Meals will be available each Thursday beginning June 4, and ending July 16. The summer food service program will not be available during the week of June 29-July 4. The program is sponsored by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Alabama State Department of Education. The program provides nutritious, balanced meals to students while school is out.
The meal service will be a drive-through pickup of five breakfasts and five lunches per student. All children 18 years and under are eligible and encouraged to participate. Students must be present in car to receive meals. Meals are available to all students regardless of the meal status of the student during the school year. Meals will be served on each Thursday in June and on July 9, and July 16 from 4-5:30 p.m.
For additional information, call the Boaz City Schools System Child Nutrition Department at 593-8180.
USDA Nondiscrimination Statement:
In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race,
color, national origin, sex, disability, age, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA.
Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g. Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.), should contact the Agency (State or local) where they applied for benefits. Individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing or have speech disabilities may contact USDA through the Federal Relay Service at (800) 877-8339. Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.
To file a program complaint of discrimination, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, (AD-3027) found online at: http://www.ascr.usda.gov/complaint_filing_cust.html, and at any USDA office, or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by:
(1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture
Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights
1400 Independence Avenue, SW
Washington, D.C. 20250-9410;
(2) fax: (202) 690-7442; or
(3) email: program.intake@usda.gov.
This institution is an equal opportunity provider.
