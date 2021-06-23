GUNTERSVILLE — Marshall Medical Centers sponsored a Legislative update breakfast in Arab where municipal leaders and hospital officials heard about efforts during the recent session in Montgomery.
Marshall County Legislators Sen. Clay Scofield, Rep. Wes Kitchens and Rep. Randall Shedd took the opportunity to commend Marshall Medical Centers for providing outstanding healthcare during the pandemic.
“Thank you for what y’all did this past year,” said Kitchens. “I know it was a very tough year for everybody but especially with you being on the front lines. My hat’s off to y’all for what you’ve done.”
The state legislature was able to lift some of the strain on healthcare systems by passing bills for emergency needs, such as a bill that allows temporary Certificates of Need to help hospitals obtain critical services.
“I think that will help our medical system and I hope that will help you provide the services needed for our citizens here,” he said.
Sen. Clay Scofield credited healthcare workers for getting the country through the pandemic and closer to life as it was pre-COVID.
“Part of our strength in Marshall County without a doubt is our wonderful healthcare system,” he said. “I think we all definitely saw that through this pandemic so we appreciate what all of y’all have done to keep everybody safe and healthy so that we don’t have a new normal. We can go back to the old normal.”
While most of the debate in the 2021 term focused on bills involving medical marijuana, which passed, and gaming/lottery, which failed, the state legislature did prioritize COVID assistance, Scofield said. Three priorities for the session were the tax relief bill, liability bill and renewal of the Jobs Act, which is crucial to recruiting and retaining businesses, he said. Another priority is broadband and connectivity expansion which are essential not only for economic development and education but also for healthcare with the growth of telemedicine.
Those in attendance representing Marshall Medical Centers were:
• President Cheryl Hays
• CFO Taylor Walker
• Chief Nursing Officer Kathy Woodruff
• Executive Director of Quality Ruth Bischoff
• Executive Director of Clinical Services Bill Kirkpatrick
• Executive Director of Marshall Cancer Care Center and Physician Practices Traci Stewart
• Executive Director of Support Services Bill Smith
• Vice President of Medical Affairs Dr. B. C. Maze
