Total Dental in Guntersville recently donated supplies and dog food to the 2nd Chance Animal Shelter in Boaz. Carol Harper said the supplies, all donated by staff and employees of the business, were part of a wish list provided by the shelter staff.
“COVID-19 has pretty much shut down all the events that we normally would have attended, worked at and supported. Instead, we decided to take up quarterly service projects,” Harper said.
“We thought people might be neglecting the shelter as they have had other things on their minds. Doug McGee, shelter director, said donations have been down, so we got a list from him and our employees donated the supplies.”
Harper said the first service project the business organized included making handmade cards and facemasks for residents of Rehab Select at Barfield Health Care.
“The second quarter of the year, things were still crazy in the world,” Harper said. “We wanted to find a way we could give back to the community. This is something our employees and staff undertakes. It is not any type of donation made by the business.”
The next project will be distributing goodie bags to each officer at Guntersville Police Department and at the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Harper said.
More than 400 dogs call the no-kill shelter home.
Donations of dog food and Purina Puppy Chow for puppies, blankets, towels, laundry detergent, Lysol wipes, bleach, 39- and 13-gallon trash bags, dish soap, disposable gloves, newspaper and paper towels are always needed, McGee said.
To learn more about 2nd Chance Animal Shelter, call 256-561-2411. The shelter also has a Facebook page. The shelter is located at 130 County Road 398 in Boaz.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.