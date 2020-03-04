COVID-19 has spread close to home.
Several cases of COVID-19, which is caused by a member of the coronavirus family that is a close cousin to the SARS and MERS viruses that have caused past outbreaks, were confirmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 12 states, including Florida and Georgia.
As of Tuesday, March 3, no cases were reported in Alabama, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH).
The outbreak of respiratory disease caused by a new coronavirus that was first detected in Wuhan, China, in December 2019 has spread to approximately 70 international locations, according to the CDC.
It’s unclear how easily the virus is currently spreading between people, according to the ADPH. Patients with confirmed COVID-19 infection have reportedly had “mild to severe” respiratory illness with symptoms of fever, cough and shortness of breath appearing anywhere from two to 14 days after exposure.
“The risk [of exposure] from these outbreaks depends on characteristics of the virus, including how well it spreads between people, the severity of resulting illness, and the medical or other measures available to control the impact of the virus (for example, vaccine or treatment medications),” according to the CDC. “The fact that this disease has caused illness, including illness resulting in death, and sustained person-to-person spread is concerning. These factors meet two of the criteria of a pandemic. As community spread is detected in more and more countries, the world moves closer toward meeting the third criteria, worldwide spread of the new virus.
“At this time, however, most people in the United States will have little immediate risk of exposure to this virus,” the CDC states. “This virus is NOT currently spreading widely in the United States. However, it is important to note that current global circumstances suggest it is likely that this virus will cause a pandemic. This is a rapidly evolving situation and the risk assessment will be updated as needed.”
To help slow the spread of COVID-19, the CDC recommends:
• Getting a flu vaccine, taking everyday preventive actions to help stop the spread of germs and taking flu antivirals if prescribed.
• Healthcare providers look out for people who recently traveled from China or another affected area and who have symptoms associated with COVID-19, and people who have been in close contact with someone with COVID-19 or pneumonia of unknown cause. Healthcare providers or a public health responders caring for a COVID-19 patient, should also be sure to take care of themselves and follow recommended infection control procedures.
• If in close contact of someone with COVID-19, or are a resident in a community where person-to-person spread of COVID-19 has been detected, and you develop symptoms of the virus, the CDC recommends calling your healthcare provider and telling them about your symptoms and your exposure.
In the case of a quarentine, Ruth Brock, an Alabama Extension family and consumer sciences specialist, offered some guidance on what to have in supply.
“There is no need to buy things you will not use later or to stockpile more than you would need for two weeks,” Brock said. “People need to have a two-week supply of things such as food, medicines and other general household items.”
Items people should stock up on include:
• Toilet paper
• Paper towels
• Dish and laundry detergent
• Hand soap
• Bleach, both liquid and wipes
• First-aid supplies
• Toiletry items such as toothbrushes/paste, contact solution, denture supplies, feminine products and deodorant
• Garbage bags
• Facial tissues
• Pet supplies including food, medications and litter
People should also prepare to have an adequate supply of both prescription and over-the-counter medicines, Brock said. People should contact their pharmacist to help with the timing of their refills.
Two weeks is a long time for children to be kept in one space, Brock said. In addition to the essential things such as formula and diapers, people need to have things that will help occupy a child’s time. Things such as books, coloring pages and board or card games can help the time pass a lot easier, she said.
More information about COVID-19 can be found at cdc.gov or alabamapublichealth.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.