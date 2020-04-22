Shepherd’s Cove Hospice has once again been named a 2020 Hospice Honors Elite recipient by HEALTHCAREfirst, a leading provider of billing and coding services, CAHPS surveys, and advanced analytics. This prestigious annual review recognizes agencies that continuously provide the highest level of quality care as measured from the caregiver’s point of view. It acknowledges the highest performing agencies by analyzing the performance of the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) hospice survey satisfaction measures.
“We are excited to recognize the 2020 Hospice Honors recipients for their hard work and dedication to providing exceptional care,” Executive Vice President of Services at HEALTHCAREfirst Misty Skinner said. “I congratulate Shepherd’s Cove Hospice on its success in achieving this highest of honors.”
Award criteria were based on Hospice CAHPS survey results for an evaluation period of Oct. 2018 through Sept. 2019.
Award recipients were identified by evaluating performance on a set of 24 quality indicator measures.
Performance scores were aggregated from all completed surveys and were compared on a question-by-question basis to a National Performance Score calculated from all hospices contained in the HEALTHCAREfirst’s Hospice CAHPS database.
Hospice Honors recipients include those hospices scoring above the HEALTHCAREfirst National Performance Score on 20 of the evaluated questions. HEALTHCAREfirst holds a special recognition, Hospice Honors Elite, to honor hospices scoring above the HEALTHCAREfirst National Performance Score on all 24 of the evaluated questions.
Please visit HEALTHCAREfirst’s website at healthcarefirst.com to learn more about HEALTHCAREfirst’s Hospice CAHPS survey program as well as the Hospice Honors awards.
Shepherd’s Cove CEO Rhonda Osborne credits the award to praise from families Shepherd’s Cove serves and its staff’s ability to give incredible care.
“Shepherd’s Cove is excited to receive The Hospice Honors Elite recognition," Osborne said. "This honor is based on feedback from families served by Shepherd’s Cove. Our mission statement is to provide, with a servant’s heart, exceptional individualized care for those coping with end of life issues.
"I believe this honor shows that staff and volunteers are truly reflecting this mission statement in the way they care for our patients and families,"she continued.
"Recognition like this helps families to make difficult decisions, especially in a time where children of our patients may live in different cities or states, trying to make healthcare decisions for their parents from afar. We are honored. We are thankful. We are Shepherd’s Cove.”
