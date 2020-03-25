Two issues have the Signal Point neighborhood abuzz: Tucker Milling’s use of a warehouse near a residential section of the community and someone else’s clearing of a large swath of land adjacent to their homes.
The purpose of the clearing is not known at this time.
A half-dozen different Signal Point homeowners asked the Guntersville City Council for help in resolving the issues during the public comment portion of last Monday night’s meeting. It was the second straight meeting where members of the Signal Point community had reached out to the Council for help.
They said the “mixed zoning” of industrial zoned property butting up against residential zoned property is not working.
A little background is probably in order. The “newer” residential part of Signal Point was once owned by the City of Guntersville and was designated as a riverfront industrial park. But feeling the property was never going to reach its potential for industry, it was rezoned residential and divided into lots and sold in about 1980. Bob Hembree Sr. was the mayor at the time.
As former Signal Point resident Eddie Allen pointed out at Monday’s meeting, “the industry was there before the residential.”
Brian Tucker of Tucker Milling was not at the City Council meeting. But reached for comment afterwards, he said the building is for sale and if the neighbors wanted the operation gone, they could purchase it.
He said he has taken steps to lessen the impact of the operation on people who live nearby. And he said the property is zoned industrial and he is not breaking any laws.
At Monday night's Council meeting, a steady stream of Signal Point residents talked about the subject during the public comment portion of the meeting.
Nancy McAllister of 2005 Signal Point Lane said she was at the meeting on behalf of the Signal Point Homeowners Association, about 50 members strong.
She said there are noise problems from the nearby industry. She also said 18-wheeler trucks traveling the narrow Signal Point Road present a danger to residents.
Charles Stanley of 1450 Signal Point Road agreed with McAllister. He also said members of the Signal Point Homeowners Assn. had approached the person clearing the land nearby about buying it, but the price was too high.
“We did not make a counter-offer,” he said, hinting that the city might try to buy the property. That tract does not belong to Tucker.
Stanley said the zoning rules for Signal Point said there’s not supposed to be visual intrusion or noise intrusion on the residential portion, but there is.
If a new industry is to be built on the cleared land, a site plan must be presented to the City Planning Commission, Stanley said.
Councilman Dink Myers asked City Building Official Jimmy Hanson if a site plan has been presented.
“No,” Hanson said. “They’re just in the clearing stage at this time.”
“We respectfully ask the Council to take care of this issue, not just now but so it will be taken care of from now on,” Stanley said.
Kim Myers of 2040 Signal Point Road said the Signal Point and East Lake areas had been neglected by the city but it’s time to do something.
Jimmy Lee Masdon of 2001 Signal Point Road said he’d lived in the neighborhood for 14 years. The first several years were peaceful, he said, but it had not been since the Tuckers occupied the warehouse. He said he would like to see the noise abated.
Carl Larson of 1285 Signal Point Road said he’d been there 8 years and he said the noise and industrial activity had lessened his property value.
He had an appraisal done lately and he said his home appraised for $150,000 less than it had earlier.
David Hayes of 2012 Signal Point Lane brought laughs from the crowd of Signal Point residents with his opening remarks.
“I haven’t slept in two years,” he said. “And it’s really getting old.”
He too has a problem with an industrial zone being so close to a residential zone.
“I don’t understand,” he said. “I really don’t.”
There was some talk that city officials were supposed to make up the architectural review board of the Signal Point neighborhood, since the city developed it.
City clerk Betty Jones said the city had stepped out of that role after all the lots had been sold. Eddie Allen said he thought that happened under former Mayor James Townson in the 1990s.
Councilman Randy Whitaker, whose district includes Signal Point, said he would be happy to meet with the homeowners to talk more if they set up a meeting after the COVID-19 issue had passed.
Told of what went on at the council meeting, Brian Tucker of Tucker Milling gave his thoughts on the situation.
"The building is for sale and it is zoned industrial," he said.
He said he has a picture in his office showing the warehouse from years gone by.
"In that photo, the building looks exactly as it looks today," Tucker said. "The area that is now residential was all woods at the time."
Tucker said he'd really gone out of his way to try to mitigate the impacts to the neighborhood. His residential neighbors asked him to landscape the property.
"I spent $8,000 to $10,000 on a landscape plan," he said. "That wasn't good enough for them, so I had a lawyer draw up a landscape easement that allows them to plant whatever they want."
He said the main purpose of the warehouse for his business is as a place for loaded trucks to dolly down. He doesn't allow any trailers to be moved from the plant to the warehouse after sundown. He has also instructed his drivers to park the trailers in such a way so as the truck lights won't shine on the nearby homes when trucks pick up trailers in the mornings.
"I require all my drivers to observe the 25 mile-per-hour speed limit on Signal Point Road and I drive that road from time to time and I better not catch one going faster than 25," he said. "I am sympathetic to the homeowners' issues, but I am not breaking any laws or ordinances. I have 100 people who work for Tucker Milling who depend on me to run the business in way that will hopefully help them to elevate their standard of living in the future. My need to run my business efficiently takes precedence over the neighbors' wants."
Tucker said everyone has "needs and wants."
"We all have our funds and we have to decide whether something is a want or a necessity," he said. "I've been as easy to work with as anyone could be. I have an idea of what it would take for me to relocate and maintain efficiency in my logistics if they want to make an offer on the warehouse. Everything has a price."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.