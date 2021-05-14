The Marshall County School System graduations are set to start next week.The board of education announced the dates and times during a meeting Wednesday. Brindlee Mountain High School will be the first to hold its graduation ceremony on Monday, May 17 at 7:30 p,.m. Asbury High School is set to hold its graduation Tuesday, May 18 at 7 p.m. followed by Douglas High School on Friday, May 21, at 7:30 p.m. and DAR High School on Saturday, May 22 at 10 a.m. Superintendent Wigley recommends the Marshall County Board of Education approve the agenda for the May 12, 2021, board meeting.
In other business, the board:
• Received Financial Statements and Bank Reconciliations for March 2021 and approved paid payables
• Approved the following personnel action items:
A. Resignations/retirements
1. Jay Gibson, Softball Coach, Asbury High School, resignation effective end of 2021 season.
2. Brittney Hood, teacher, Asbury Elementary School, resignation effective May 28, 2021.
3. Nathan Jones, teacher, Asbury High School, resignation effective May 28, 2021.
4. Barbara S. Dickens, teacher, Asbury High School, resignation/retirement effective June 1, 2021.
5. Nicholas Ridgeway, teacher/Coach, DAR Middle School, resignation effective May 28, 2021.
B. Transfers
1. Sonya Elkins, teacher, Douglas Elementary, to ESL teacher, Douglas Elementary, effective SY 21- 22.
2. Jamie Brothers, teacher, Douglas Middle, to teacher, Douglas Elementary, effective for the 2021-2022 school year.
3. Hannah Williams, preK auxiliary teacher, Sloman Primary School, to teacher, Douglas Elementary, effective for the 2021-2022 school year.
C. Supplements
1. Justin Jonus, Head Varsity Boys Basketball Coach, DAR High School, effective for the 2021-2022 school year. 2.Cliff Mitchell, Assistant Varsity Football Coach, Douglas High School, effective immediately.
D. Marshall County summer employees
1. Angela Rains, Child Nutrition Program (CNP), Asbury Camp Marshall, effective June 1, 2021.
2. Allison Lindsay, CNP, Asbury Camp Marshall, effective June 1, 2021.
3. Sherri Blackerby, CNP, Douglas 21st Century, effective June 1, 2021.
4.Cindy Millwood, CNP, Douglas 21st Century, effective June 1, 2021.
5. Britney Hight, CNP, Brindlee Mountain Camp Marshall, effective June 1, 2021.
6. Gladys Bearden, CNP, DAR Campus Camp Marshall, effective June 1, 2021.
7. Teri Loiselle, CNP, DAR Campus Camp Marshall, effective June 1, 2021.
8. Lisa Ledford, reading coach, 15 days, paid from ESSERS 2 and Title I.
9. Alana Bonds, reading coach, five days, paid from ESSERS 2 and Title I.
10. Allison Ragsdale, reading coach, 15 days, paid from ESSERS 2 and Title I.
11. Stephanie Moore, reading coach, 13 days, paid from ESSERS 2 and Title I.
12. Connie Dobbins, reading coach, nine days, paid from ESSERS 2 and Title I.
13. Pam Gilliland, reading coach, nine days, paid from ESSERS 2 and Title I.
14. Brenda Alvarez Conriquez, Migrant Liaison, up to 15 days, paid from migrant funds through federal programs.
15. Laura Martinez, migrant liaison, up to 15 days, paid from migrant funds through federal programs.
16. Francisca Cruz, migrant liaison, up to 15 days, paid from migrant funds through federal programs.
17. Gabriela Conriquez Salazar, parents as teachers, up to five additional days, parents as teacher Grant funded.
18. Leidy Zaragoza Nieto, parents as teachers, up to five additional days, parents as teacher grant funded.
19. Virginia Allen, parents as teachers, up to five additional days, parents as teacher Grant funded.
20. Karla Hernandez, parents as teachers, up to five additional days, parents as teacher Grant funded.
21. Lisa Murray, parents as teachers, up to five additional days, parents as teacher Grant funded.
22. Kasie Grimes, media specialist, Asbury Elementary Camp Marshall, 15 days, paid from ESSERS 2 funds and Title I.
23. Laura Sharp, media specialist, Asbury High Camp Marshall, 15 days, paid from ESSERS 2 funds and Title I.
24. Dana Morrison, media specialist, Brindlee Mountain Primary Camp Marshall, 15 days, paid from ESSERS 2 funds and Title I.
25. Haley Thrower, media specialist, Brindlee Mountain Elementary Camp Marshall, 15 days, paid from ESSERS 2 funds and Title I.
26. Susanna Williams, media specialist, Brindlee Mountain High Camp Marshall, 15 days, paid from ESSERS 2 funds and Title I.
27. Valerie Largen, media specialist, DAR Elementary Camp Marshall, 15 days, paid from ESSERS 2 funds and Title I.
28. Erica Stewart, media specialist, DAR Middle Camp Marshall, 15 days, paid from ESSERS 2 funds and Title I.
29. Tammy Sutton, media specialist, DAR High Camp Marshall, 15 days, paid from ESSERS 2 funds and Title I.
30. Kerry Bush, media specialist, Sloman Primary Camp Marshall, 15 days, paid from ESSERS 2 funds and Title I.
31. Amy Riggins, media specialist, Douglas Elementary, effective June 1, 2021, paid from Title I.
E. New employees
1.Cliff Mitchell, teacher, Douglas Middle School, effective for the 2021-2022 school year.
2. Bailey Norrell, teacher, Douglas Middle School, effective for the 2021-2022 school year.
3.Chrystal Henderson, Assistant Principal, Asbury High School, effective June 1, 2021.
4. Justin Jonus, teacher, DAR High School, effective for the 2021-2022 school year.
5. Austin Lee, teacher, Asbury High School, effective for the 2021-2022 school year, pending certification.
6. Mary Beth Biddle, Douglas Campus, 21st Century Support, part-time/temporary, paid from 21st Century grant funds.
7. Yasmin Cruz Jaimes, Douglas Campus, 21st Century teacher, paid daily rate of pay from 21st Century grant funds.
8. Natalie Baugh, teacher, Sloman Primary, effective for the 2021-2022 school year.
9. Taylor Jones, teacher, Sloman Primary, effective for the 2021-2022 school year.
