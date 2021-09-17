A Marshall County Grand Jury indicted a Boaz man on production of child pornography charges.
Shaun Derrick Watts, 49, of Boaz, was arrested May 26, 2021, at his residence and charged with one count of manufacturing child pornography and five counts of possession of child pornography.
He will be arraigned Dec. 6.
The charges stemmed from a tip received by the Albertville Police Detective Division from the Internet Crimes Against Children in Montgomery, APD Chief Jamie Smith said at the time of his arrest.
The investigation began May 17 when detectives gathered enough information to obtain a search warrant of Watts’ residence. As a result of the search warrant, several computers were seized that allegedly contained images of children.
Watts was formally charged when warrants were obtained. He was arrested without incident and transported to the Albertville Police Department and later transferred to the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department.
Watts remains in the Marshall County Jail on a $35,000 cash bond. The investigation is still ongoing, and it is believed that none of the images recovered were of anyone in the local area.
