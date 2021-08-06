Early Friday morning, the Albertville Fire Department received a call about a house fire located on Texas Street, off of East Main Street near downtown Albertville.
Deputy Fire Chief Brent Ennis said there were three adults in the house when a fire broke out in the kitchen.
“They left cooking food unattended.” Ennis said.
The occupants suffered some smoke inhalation but were otherwise unharmed, Ennis said, so they refused further healthcare.
Ennis told The Reporter it took an hour and a half to get the fire out the first time. Crews had to revisit the house fire a few hours later because the fire rekindled in the attic.
The AFD was there for another 15-20 minutes to make sure there weren’t any more hotspots in the house.
