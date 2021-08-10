A driver escaped serious injury last Thursday afternoon after her vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.
According to Boaz Police at the scene, a female driver veered off Cherry Tree Street, ran a stop sign crossing George Washington Road and struck a tree in the front yard of a home.
No one was inside the home at the time of the accident at about 4 p.m. Thursday. Boaz Police, Fire and Rescue and a Marshall Medical Centers ambulance responded to the scene.
The vehicle was towed from the scene.
An investigation into the accident is ongoing.
