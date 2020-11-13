Marshall County Christmas Coalition officials need to find sponsors for about 500 more children.
Coalition officials told The Reporter nearly 1,700 children applied for sponsorship in September.
Sponsors may find a sponsorship form on the Coalition’s website at www.christmascoalition.org.
Officials recommend spending about $100 on each child under the age of 13, and about $125 for children ages 14 and up.
Additionally this year, the Coalition is accepting donations of new toys for all ages. Several drop off locations are available, including:
• Albertville at the Albertville Chamber of Commerce, Albertville Fire Department, Dollar General and Huddle House.
• Arab at the Huddle House, Arab Fire Department and WoodForest Bank inside Walmart.
• Boaz at the Boaz Fire Department, Huddle House, Marshall-DeKalb Electric Cooperative and TS Tech.
• Guntersville at Classic By the Lake Carwash on U.S. 431, Dale Benton Chevrolet, Dollar General, Huddle House, Guntersville Fire Department, Staples and WoodForest Bank inside Walmart.
• Grant at Grant Pharmacy.
Monetary donations will be accepted and should be mailed to Marshall County Christmas Coalition, P.O. Box 71, Guntersville, Al. 35976. All monetary donations will be used to purchase gifts for any child left unsponsored.
