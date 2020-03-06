Jeff Davis, an art teacher at Boaz High School and Boaz city councilman, has teamed up with local, aspiring artists and actors to offer the community something “different.”
Davis said after Snead State Community College stopped doing theater, he’s been aiming to reopen an avenue for locals to showcase their talents on stage. This led to the creation of a “traveling improv comedy troupe” called Davis and Them.
Davis said the troupe of nine would produce murder mystery dinner shows, variety and game shows, and comedic plays.
“We’ve got a lot of talent within the group,” Davis said. “We write our own material, create and design props, costume, make up — everything it takes, we’ve got the people to do it.
“Our performances will be like nothing you’ll see on TV,” he added.
Kelsey Todd, who is a cast member that assists with the group’s costumes, make-up, hair design and social media, said it was Davis’ passion that brought the troupe together and made Davis and Them possible.
“He was ready to take everything to the next level,” she said.
When Davis called on her and others, she said his energy and positivity made the decision to join him for the adventure was made easy. With Davis and Todd, other troupe members include Gabrielle Arrington, Griffin Barkley, Danni Boles, Lily de Leon, Chase Mostella, Khalil Oliver and Hunter West.
Davis and Them’s first murder mystery dinner show, “Let’s Make a Death,” will premier at the Event Center on Elizabeth Street in Boaz on April 3-4 at 6 p.m. Dinners will be catered by Dale’s BBQ and Hilburn Family Dinner & Catering. Tickets go on sale Monday, March 13. More information can be found at davisandthem.com.
Randall Pankey, owner of the Event Center, and his son, Adam, are excited for the opportunity to “bring more life” to the city.
“There’s nothing here,” Adam Pankey said. “There used to be ‘The Strip’ back 30 years ago, and that was it… We need to bring something here to Boaz that has potential to bring people together, and this could be it.”
Davis said his group would work much differently than a community theater group.
“While we plan to do a lot of shows here [at the Event Center], we’ll be traveling and bringing the show to you,” Davis said.
Outside of gigs in Boaz, Davis and Them has already lined up shows in Albertville and Huntsville among other areas.
“I believe the closest murder mystery dinner theater was in Chattanooga before it closed,” Davis said. “We want this to be our staple.”
Davis said the troupe would be looking for more talent to join the cast. Applications and headshots should be emailed to davisandem07@gmail.com. Applicants should be high school graduates, Davis said.
