Pam Just has been named the new Executive Director for the Court Appointed Juvenile Advocates (CAJA) of Marshall County, the CAJA board of directors announced this week.
Just and her husband reside in Guntersville. She retired from Progress Rail, a Caterpillar Company, in 2019 after 20 years as a Business Unit Controller. Prior to Progress Rail, Pam was Vice President of Finance at Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Elizabethtown for 17 years, which followed 5 years in public accounting where she obtained her CPA license. Pam is a graduate of the University of Louisville. She served as a Loaned Executive with United Way of Marshall County and began volunteering with CAJA in the fall of 2019. Pam also serves on the Board of Marshall County Home Place.
Just succeeds Lesley Kubik, who has served as CAJA’s Executive Director since March of 2016. Ms. Kubik is retiring and moving with her husband to the Panhandle. “We have enjoyed working with Lesley and look forward to working with Pam as we continue to fulfill the mission of CAJA in serving abused and neglected children in our community,” said Taylor Bentley Conner, Board President. She noted, “Pam already has a great working relationship with many of CAJA’s community partners and a strong background in finance, compliance, and administration that will serve CAJA well.”
CAJA recruits, trains, and supports volunteer advocates who stand up for abused and neglected children, giving them a voice in an overburdened child welfare system that is hard-pressed to meet their individual needs.
CAJA volunteers are appointed by the court to conduct independent investigations, report their findings, and serve as “a child’s voice in court”. Children with a CAJA volunteer find safe, permanent homes more quickly, are half as likely to re-enter the foster care system, and do better in school. People wanting to find out more about volunteering or donating to CAJA can contact the agency at cajaofmarshall@gmail.com, call the CAJA office at (256) 878-1445, or visit their website at cajaofmarshall.org.
