During a brief meeting Monday night, the Albertville City Council approved a contract with Whitaker Contracting to pave various roads throughout the city.
Wiregrass Construction Company also bid for the contract, but Whitaker came in lower in each of the five categories of paving including repairing existing roads and resurfacing where needed.
In other business, the council:
• Approved the minutes from the May 17 meeting.
• Approved expenditures for May 2021.
• Set a special called meeting for June 11 at 8 a.m. to award a bid for the construction and finishing of a parking lot at Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater.
• Rescheduled the July 5 meeting to July 14 due to the observance of Independence Day.
Shortly after council members thanked everyone for attending the meeting and adjourned, Unique Dunston asked why they did not allow time for public comment. Council President Nathan Broadhurst said requests for public comment must be made in advance of the meeting in order to be added to the agenda. Dunston had prepared remarks for the council to once again ask for their help in having the Confederate monument and flag removed from the Marshall County Courthouse in Albertville. Before the meeting, she and a group of protesters stood outside city hall holding signs and writing slogans and Bible verses on the sidewalk calling for the Confederate icons to be relocated off public property.
