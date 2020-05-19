To help ease the burden of patients and growing demand for health care facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic, one local pharmacy is helping keep people out of the hospital by treating them in their own homes.
Brindley’s Family Pharmacy in Albertville has partnered with Vital Care Home Infusion Services to offer patients at-home medical treatment, which they would traditionally get at a hospital.
“It’s really neat and very beneficial to patients right now,” pharmacy owner Steven Brindley said. “If you’re going to the hospital to get an infusion … there’s a lot of those [medical treatments] that we can do at your house … instead of having to go around all the other sick people.”
Now with locations in Huntsville and Florence, Brindley said the pharmacy isn’t a “mom and pop” operation. Regarding the home IV infusions — in addition to regular prescriptions — he and his staff can customize medications and tailor therapy to fit patients' needs all within their Albertville facility.
“It’s a very simple process,” he said. “Most insurances cover it at the same rate as they would be doing it in the hospital.”
While some treatments, such as chemotherapy, would still require a trip to a hospital or cancer center, Brindley said they offer home IV infusions for a wide variety of medications. He also said he and his staff would be “more than happy” to help people navigate the process of determining if they would be eligible for treatment and connect them with a health care worker to administer the at-home infusion.
“We do insurance verification so that there’s no surprise bills,” he said. “We’ll be happy to navigate that for those patients and triage them and make sure they get that quality care they deserve.
“At a pivotal time with healthcare, we just want to help out — do our part to flatten the curve,” he added.
Those interested in the at-home infusion program can call the pharmacy at 256-878-2111.
The old cotton storage warehouse on the corner of South Carlisle Street and Sand Mountain Drive in downtown Albertville was torn down last September to make way for Brindley’s Family Pharmacy’s new home, not far from its current location at 305 North Carlisle Street. Brindley said the pharmacy plans to offer IV infusions on site at the new location once construction is completed. Though the pandemic may have slowed the construction process down on the legal and paperwork side, he said he hopes to break ground soon.
“It’s been a cool learning curve,” Brindley said. “At the end of it, as long as we all come out of it on the other side, we’ll come out stronger and better for it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.