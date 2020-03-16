In addition to math, science and other academic studies, Crossville Middle School students have been learning the value of public speaking and social skills by competing in The Amazing Shake.
The school hosted the friendly competition for its second year in a row Friday, March 6. Close to 50 students from three schools in DeKalb County took part in the event, which tests their ability to communicate in a variety of situations and how to have grace under pressure.
The school set up 10 different skill stations for the first round of the competition. Students role-played with community leaders and business owners from throughout the area as if they were in a job interview, cooking show, game show, product pitch, customer service or other real-world scenario.
“Every single station represents a different skill set that we’ve been teaching the kids throughout the year,” Rosemary Adams, a librarian at Crossville Middle School, said. “They come in here and try to battle it out to see who’s the overall best winner is.”
After the first round, the top 20 students went on to the next level of competition, which consisted of public speaking. Next, the top 10 had their networking skills tested by interacting with five local business leaders. The final five competed in a question and answer session where they had to give their opinions about current controversial issues.
“I tell my students, ‘It’s not that you’re going to have to know all these skills in every place in your life, but when you get there, I want you to be able to perform well when you have an interview … when you have to be able to do a speech, I want you to do well … Get out there, have fun and do the best you can’ — that’s what this is all about,” Adams said.
The top two competitors were Crossville Middle School students Velvie Smith, who took second place, and Sherlin Ramos Cortez, who was the first-place winner from Crossville Middle School and the overall champion. The girls will compete in the national competition in Atlanta, Georgia at the Ron Clark Academy in April, Assistant Principal Cara Whitehead said.
The Amazing Shake winner from last year, Tonya Corona, returned this year to help mentor the students during the competition.
“[Last year] was a really great experience,” she said. “I’m hoping that these kids here realize that they really do need to put themselves out there.”
In addition to hosting the “Are You Smarter than a Fifth Grader” station during the first round, Corona offered advice to students throughout the competition. Her top tip had to do with personality.
“Let your personality come through,” she said. “Your appearance isn’t always your personality, so you have to know how to speak to people. Just put yourself out there.”
