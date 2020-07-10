Citing the candidate’s outsider status, support for President Donald Trump, and deep commitment to conservative issues, Lieutenant Governor Will Ainsworth on Friday endorsed Coach Tummy Tuberville in Tuesday’s Republican runoff election for U.S. Senate.
“I know Coach Tuberville is a deeply committed Christian conservative who is running for the Senate because of a desire to serve others and not because he is a career politician,” Ainsworth said. “Like me, Coach Tuberville is believer in pro-life, pro-gun, and pro-family issues, and anyone who has seen him stalk a sideline knows he will be the tough fighter that Alabama needs in the U.S. Senate.”
As lieutenant governor, Ainsworth has launched a major workforce development initiative and heads the commission to protect Alabama’s military bases from closure, and he noted that Tuberville has also been outspoken about the need to expand vocational training, preserve Alabama’s military infrastructure, and keep the promises our nation has made to its servicemen, servicewomen, and veterans.
“Coach Tuberville understands that our country must reclaim manufacturing jobs from China and bring them back home so American workers can make homegrown products,” Ainsworth said. “And the fact that he has promised to donate his full Senate salary to charities and organizations that serve military veterans shows that he is a patriot who wants to give back to those who have given so much to our nation.”
Ainsworth adds his endorsement of Tuberville to President Donald Trump’s, who signaled his support for the retired coach in March and hosted him aboard the Air Force One presidential aircraft during a trip to Texas last month.
A former youth pastor and current small business owner in Guntersville, Ainsworth ran for lieutenant governor in 2018 after keeping a self-imposed term limit pledge as a member of the Alabama House
Ainsworth received the most votes of any candidate for constitutional office on the 2018 general election ballot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.