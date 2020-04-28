During this time when we are spending more time at home, there is a risk of losing strength and mobility for all of us, but especially for our senior citizens, those with movement difficulty/health problems and those who are in need of elective orthopedic surgeries that have been put on hold. To decrease the risk of loss of mobility and strength and to have a better outcome for upcoming surgeries, there are some things we can do.
1. Be Purposefully Active. Get up every 30 minutes and move around, stretch, walk in your home and even outdoors if it is safe for you to do so.
2. Exercise your joints and muscles. For example: perform ankle pumps, tighten and relax your muscles (thighs, hips, shoulder blade "pinches"), raise your arms overhead (even holding cans of food for light resistance), straighten and bend your knees, perform seated or standing marches, perform heel raises and leg lifts while holding on to a counter top.
Performing Deep Breathing is also importance. Breathe in deeply through your nose, making sure your lower ribcage expands, then slowly exhale through your mouth. These are just a few examples.
As with any exercise you should avoid anything that might cause you to lose your balance or cause pain, and always consult with your doctor if you have medical issues or an injured or inflamed joint. If you have problems with standing balance, perform all exercises sitting down. If you are awaiting a joint replacement surgery, it is important to keep the joint moving and the muscles strong, within the limits of your pain. You should exercise 2-3 times a day and try to perform at least 10 repetitions of each.
3. Sit well! Use good posture and avoid "slouching." Spend more time in a straight backed chair and prop your feet on a foot stool rather than the recliner or sofa.
If you feel that you are losing strength and/or balance or having more difficulty getting up and down or walking, consult with your doctor as soon as possible to get the appropriate help you need.
At FYZICAL Boaz, we are still open and using precautions for safety, however we understand those who are "sheltering in place." We look forward to seeing our clients again and will be happy to help others who are in need of improving your ability to meet your best potential of moving around again!
Rhonda Kilpatrick, PT is the Clinical Director of Physical Therapy at Masdon ENT/FYZICAL Boaz. FYZICAL is the fastest growing Physical Therapy Franchise is the USA with over 400 clinics in 45 states. We provide out-patient PT services with specialization in testing and treatment of dizziness and balance disorders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.