It took the Marshall County Commission chairman’s vote to break a tie regarding a potential pay raise for a county department head. After a 2-2 tie, Chairman James Hutcheson voted no to the pay raise.
Marshall County Revenue Commissioner Michael Johnson came before the Commission during Wednesday’s meeting to ask for a $20,000 raise, which would increase his salary from $70,000 per year to $90,000 per year.
Since the Commission does not have the authority to approve pay raises for positions like revenue commissioner, Johnson asked the Commissioners to approve a resolution asking the Marshall County legislative delegation to approve the pay raise. According to Sen. Clay Scofield, a pay raise for revenue commissioner must be done through the Senate and House of Representatives in Montgomery.
Johnson cited several reasons why he felt the pay raise was warranted.
“Since 2003, we’ve gone from collecting $20 million in tax revenue to $40 million,” he said. “Not much of that has come from new taxes, but rather more businesses in the county and more parcels of property throughout the county. Mapping, appraising and assessing all of the new property makes the work load much greater, and it continues to grow.”
Sen. Scofield was present for the Commission’s work session Wednesday morning to discuss Johnson’s request for a pay raise and the possibility of changing the way the commission operates.
“The conversation about Michael’s pay raise brings up an idea I’d like to put before you today,” Sen. Scofield said. “While we’re looking at modernizing the pay scale for officials, let’s look at modernizing the structure of county government. We’re one of 12 or 13 counties in the state still on the current district system. The rest of the counties follow a unit system or modified unit system. For the public, that means a much more streamlined county government.”
Sen. Scofield went on to talk about how certain offices, like engineering, would benefit from the unit system.
“The engineer’s office would basically handle all road construction,” he said. “Equipment purchases, employee distribution, mobilizations, things like that would be handled through the county engineer’s office making it more centralized. By doing so, you could begin to prioritize what roads are in the worst shape and which ones need the most attention.”
Sen. Scofield suggested that increasing salaries for department heads would eventually create a cost burden to the county. He believes the unit system would be a good way to lessen the burden.
“If we are looking at increasing expenses, I think we should look at becoming more efficient so you’re able to absorb some of those costs,” he said. “This economy won’t stay great forever. Anytime we can look at becoming more efficient, more productive and using our resources to the maximum potential I think we should do that.”
He added, “None of this is to say that you’re not doing a good job as commissioners. It’s merely looking at modernizing our county government. It might not work for Marshall County, but I do think we owe it to the tax payer to look into our system as a whole.”
Hutcheson responded to some of Sen. Scofield’s comments about the unit system.
“I’m not opposed to anything and don’t think we need to stick our hand in the sand when it comes to the possibility of a new system,” he said. “But I do know DeKalb County is on the unit system and I believe their roads are worse than ours. However, I am open to looking at different scenarios.”
District 1 Commissioner Ronnie Shumate had a follow up question for Sen. Scofield following Hutcheson’s remarks.
“So, you’re not interested in getting involved with the revenue commissioner’s request unless we can swap over to the unit system?” Shumate asked.
“No, I’m saying we need to look at the unit system,” Sen. Scofield responded. “If we’re going to look at pay increases, let’s also look at county government structure. One is not depending on the other. Let’s look at both.”
No decision was made in regards to switching Marshall County from districts a unit system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.