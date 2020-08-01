431 Sports Arena in Boaz is the home of professional wrestling in Marshall County and on Sand Mountain.
Mickey “The Hammer” Henry is owner of 431 Sports Arena, and Henry is sponsoring Legends Night on Saturday. A highlight of the card will be a match featuring Mike Jackson, the NWA junior heavyweight champion.
Saturday’s event is a fundraiser for the arena’s annual bicycle and toy giveaway at Christmas.
“This will be our third big week back,” Henry said. “Everything’s going good. We’re abiding by the coronavirus guidelines. Everybody who comes to the matches needs to wear a mask.”
Call Henry at 256-515-3108 for more details about Saturday night’s card and ticket prices.
