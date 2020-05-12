The Albertville City Council recently approved three requests to rezone various properties in the city.
Janet Gunter addressed the council during its regular scheduled meeting Monday, May 4, asking if it would consider rezoning property located at 214 North Hambrick Street from B-2 to R-2. Mirand Haasu and Michelle Haasu also requested to rezone a property located at 410 West Main Street from B-2 to R-2.
According to the city’s zoning ordinance codes, a B-2 district is “designed primarily to accommodate existing developments of mixed commercial and light industrial uses and to accommodate certain commercial and light industrial uses compatible with one another but inappropriate in certain other districts.” R-2 districts are for medium-density residential use.
John David Nelson requested to rezone property located at 277 and 423 Substation Road from a R-1 low-density single-family residence district to a M-2 general industrial district. The council had to suspend the rules to consider the ordinance, which was set to be introduced at the last council meeting that had to be postponed.
All three requests were made by unanimous recommendation by the Planning Commission. The requests and their related ordinances were approved by the council, unanimously.
In other business, the council:
• Approved the minutes from the April 6 meeting.
• Set a public hearing on May 18 to hear a request from Chris and Paige Pell to annex into the city limits 10.66 acres of property located behind 1480 Brashers Chapel Road.
• Introduced ordinance No. 1687-20 to rezone property located behind 1480 Brashers Chapel Road.
• Approved the appointment of John Gladden to the Albertville School Board.
The next council meeting will be held Monday, May 18, starting at 6:30 p.m. at city hall.
To make a request to be on the agenda or to speak under public comment, call 256-891-8200.
