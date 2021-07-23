A resident in Albertville is asking for the public’s help in identifying the perpetrator in a hit and run involving a vehicle and a house.
Jill LaBrosse told The Reporter that a vehicle crashed through her garage door at her home on Buchanan Road Tuesday and left without a trace other than the significant damage done to the door and contents inside, including LaBrosse’s car.
LaBrosse said though an indoor surveillance camera did not record an image of the driver, it did capture the sound of the vehicle’s impact, placing the time of the incident confidently at 12:10 p.m. Based on the noise heard in the footage, she said the driver may have had to exit the vehicle to free it from the garage door debris before backing out and fleeing the area. She said she found a pair of women’s PUG sunglasses at the scene, presumably left by the culprit.
Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith said the department did file a report of criminal mischief, but there are no suspects as of Thursday. Labrosse said she is willing to offer a reward to anyone who has information about who damaged her home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.