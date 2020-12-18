On Tuesday, the Albertville City School Board of Education voted to increase the previously approved employee one-time bonus from $400 to $500.
Superintendent Boyd English recommended the board approve an amendment “correcting” the amount of the bonus by adding $100 more. The $400 bonus was first approved as a one-time supplement during the board’s Nov. 17 meeting.
All employees working in a full-time ongoing position with the district on Dec. 18 will receive the bonus, English said, including all full-time Spur workers.
The $500 is to recognize the “exceptional” work performed by the schools’ staff during the “trying times” of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In other business, the board:
• Approved the Dec. 15, 2020 regular board meeting agenda.
• Approved the Nov. 2020 financials. Revenue for the month was $6,199,291.77 and expenditures were $4,662,595.90. The overall fund balance was at $27,357,968.30. Seventeen percent of overall budgeted revenues have been received through the end of November — the second month of the fiscal year — along with 16.4% budgeted expenditures.
• Approved the Dec. 2020 fundraisers, which include fundraisers for the Albertville High School band, soccer team, special education class, library book fair and Future Business Leaders of America.
• Approved the following personnel items:
A. Resignations
1. Savanna Sutphin, resigning as Elementary Teacher at APS, effective
Dec. 18, 2020.
2. Chelsea Selvage, resigning as Elementary Teacher at AES, effective Jan. 5, 2021.
B. Transfers
1. Ashleigh Brown, transferring from Kindergarten Teacher at AKPK to temporary intervention teacher at AKPK, to be paid from GEERS funds, effective Jan. 4, 2021 through June 1, 2021.
2. Rebekah Woodall, transferring from Elementary Teacher at APS to temporary intervention Teacher at APS, to be paid from GEERS funds, effective Jan. 4, 2021 through June 1, 2021.
C. Supplement resignations
1. David Boman, resigning as Assistant Head Varsity Football Coach at AHS,
effective Dec. 31, 2020.
2. Michael Brock Rutledge, resigning as Offensive Coordinator for varsity football at AHS, effective Dec. 18, 2020.
3. Chelsea Selvage, resigning from Leadership Team at AES, effective Jan. 5, 2021.
D. Employments
1. Ashley Neuschwander, temporary elementary teacher at APS (replacing Rebekah Woodall), effective Jan. 4, 2021 through June 1, 2021.
E. Other
1. Matthew West, Administrative Extracurricular Supervision with winter sports, to be paid and not to exceed $500, effective Dec. 16, 2020 through February 10, 2021.
2. Chad Whittington, requests to teach ISC at AMS during his planning period at 1/7th of his daily rate, effective Aug. 24, 2020 through May 27, 2021 pay retroactive to Aug. 24, 2020.
3. Jan Thompson, counselor, requests continued leave for an on the job injury for the dates of Nov. 13, 2020 thru Dec. 11, 2020. She also requests intermittent leave for physical therapy after her return though February 8, 2021. Total absences for OJI will not exceed 90 days.
F. Independent contracts
1. Johnna Kellett, to serve as a data analyst for Albertville City Schools, not to exceed 28 hours per week, not to exceed $24,000, effective Jan. 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2021.
2. Timothy Duckett, to serve as a trainer and assist with health classes, not to exceed 28 hours per week, not to exceed $31,000, effective Jan. 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2021.
3. Billy Pollard, to provide support for the attendance officer during home visits. He will also verify student addresses and monitor bus stops, not to exceed 28 hours per week, not to exceed $30,000, effective Jan. 1, 2021 through Dec. 31, 2021.
4. Christopher Lindley, to perform part-time duties teaching instruction in the area of musical instruments per job description 3.01 up to 95 days not to exceed 28 hours per week not to exceed $16,360.90, effective Jan. 1, 2021 through May 31, 2021.
• Approve the attached independent contracts:
1. Stephen Sivley, independent contract, to provide his services as a pianist for the choral Department, to be paid and not to exceed $300 from AHS Choir funds, effective Dec. 16, 2020 through May 31, 2021.
2. Joseph Thomas, independent contract, to provide his instruction on playing the OBOE musical instrument for band students, to be paid and not to exceed $3,000 from AHS Band funds, effective Jan. 1, 2021 through June 1, 2021.
• Approve the following low bids and bid renewals:
1.Child Nutrition Program bid 21-03 for CNP Equipment: accept the low bid of $36,985 as submitted by Bresco Hotel and Restaurant Supply.
2. Renew bid 18-02 with Apple Signs for LED signs with the same 2018 terms and pricing
3. Renew 17-01 & 17-02 with Robinson and Waldrop for lawn maintenance on athletic fields and campus under the same terms and conditions as the 2017 contracts.
• Approved the low bid of $419,000 as submitted by Boatner Construction Company, Inc, for the renovations for the STEM Lab on the campus of AIS. David Acton Building Corporation, Greer Building Contractors and Lambert Contracting, LLC, also submitted bids of $442,400; $456,036; and $581,000, respectively.
• Approved the formation of a swim team booster club at AHS. The club name will be Swim Team Boosters.
• Approve the resolution for the final pricing of the FY2020 Bond. The refunding amount for the 2020 Bond Series A was $27,310,000.
Discussion
The board also discussed:
• An evaluation of English’s performance as Superintendent.
• ACS remaining in remote learning until Jan. 6, 2021.
• Temporary intervention teachers, which help with students who are not on target for reading.
• Timothy Tidmore’s moving to Autauga County as their new Superintendent.
