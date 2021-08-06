Dozens and dozens of boxes of books are just waiting to be opened for the Aug. 19-21 Book Sale! Mysteries, thrillers, romance, historical fiction, cookbooks, crafts, biographies, self-help, religion and many more categories of books will be available at the August Book Sale sponsored by Friends of the Guntersville Public Library. CD’s, magazines and jigsaw puzzles will also be available. One addition for this sale will be a table of vintage books. These will be priced individually based on age and condition. This August sale really does have numerous wonderful treasures just waiting to be read!
The book sale, hosted by Friends of the Library, will be open Thursday, Aug. 19, from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. for Friends Members only. Membership gets you first choice on all these books. You can join on Thursday and shop early. On Friday, Aug. 20, from 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m.-noon the sale will be open to everyone.
Books on sale are clean and in good condition. They range in price from 25 cents for paperbacks to 50 cents for hardbacks. CDs and DVDs are 50 cents. Jigsaw puzzles range in price from one dollar to four dollars, depending on size. Proceeds go to support the Guntersville Public Library.
The book sale will be in the auditorium of the Library located at 1240 O’Brig Ave., Guntersville.
