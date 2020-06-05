The Boaz City School System Special Education Office will destroy records of special education and gifted students who graduated in May 2015 or students who left the system in the 2014-2015 school year on June 30.
Alabama law requires school systems to retain records on special education and gifted students for five years after services are terminated. After this, they are destroyed to maintain confidentiality.
Records older than this have already been destroyed. If parents, guardians or students wish to obtain these records please contact the Boaz City School System Special Education Office at 256-593-8180 Ext. 1516 two days in advance of picking up the records before the June 30 deadline.
