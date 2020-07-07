During its regularly scheduled meeting Monday evening, the Albertville City Council introduced an ordinance that would prohibit the ownership of nondomestic animals within the city limits of Albertville unless they were kept on land zoned for agricultural use (AG-1, AG-2 and AG-3).
However, even if a resident with nondomestic animals resides in an agricultural zone, the ordinance provides distance requirements for how close the animals can be kept to public structures. According to the ordinance, swine must be housed at least 300 yards from any church, school, public building, park, playground or cafe. This distance rule would also apply to other non-domestic animals, such as horses, cows, sheep, rabbits, monkeys and birds. However, ownership of any of these animals within the city limits and outside of agricultural zones would be prohibited under the ordinance.
The ordinance would not apple to slaughterhouses licensed by the Marshall County Health Department, veterinarian clinics, animals kept for study in hospitals or labs, animals kept at sale barns for no longer than seven days, animals for show purposes and animals used in circuses and carnivals that have been given a permit by the health department.
The council is expected to vote on the ordinance during its next meeting on July 20.
In other business, the council:
• Approved resolution 1697-20 to permit Scott Lacks to apply for a Homeland Security grant for $50,000 for the police and fire departments. The grant will be used to purchase radios.
• Approved resolution 1693-20 to authorize Mayor Tracy Honea to enter into negotiations for the purchase of property located at 200 Solitude Avenue for $225,000.
• Set a public hearing for July 20 to hear a request for a Special Event Alcohol License from Crawbaby’s. This event is for the Child Advocacy Fundraiser – Corks and Chefs which will be held on August 31 at the Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheatre
• Set a public hearing on July 20 to hear the request of DolGenCorp LLC for a license to sell beer and wine at their store located at 8842 U.S. Hwy. 431
