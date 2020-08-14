Douglas Police arrested a man they say was determined not to go to jail.
Douglas Police Chief Eric Speight said Officer Eric Lemaster noticed an open door to a school maintenance truck parked on school property during routine patrol Tuesday, Aug. 11.
As Lemaster pulled up to the truck to investigate, a man fled on foot. Lemaster gave chase and deployed a Taser on the suspect – later identified as Kasey Cormier, 31, of Horton.
Cormier pulled away from the Taser but was quickly caught by Lemaster and subdued until a Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived.
Cormier was transported to the Douglas Police Department for questioning.
As officers later attempted to walk Cormier to a patrol vehicle for transport to the Marshall County Jail, Cormier fled again.
Cormier was caught and transported to the Marshall County Jail where he was charged with breaking and entering a vehicle, criminal mischief, attempting to elude police, resisting arrest and escape.
Cormier was later charged with receiving stolen property after a four-wheeler was discovered at his home.
“We believe Mr. Cormier has been involved with several other thefts in our area,” Speight said. “It is nice to have this criminal behind bars.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.