Frequent rain can help grass grow lush and faster, but it also cuts down on viable mowing days for homeowners while they wait for their lawns to dry. But when a yard goes too long without a trim, it can become a problem for neighbors and the city.
At a meeting Monday night, the Albertville City Council approved three ordinances to abate tall grass nuisances reported around the city: one located at 909 Lawrence Ave., one at 12 Faulkner St. and the other at 1000 Wright Drive. None of the properties are currently occupied.
The city defines a nuisance as “whatever is injurious to health, indecent, or unreasonably offensive to the senses, or an obstruction to the free use of property so as essentially to interfere unreasonably with the comfortable enjoyment of life or property.”
Other examples of nuisances include vines, brush, dead or diseased trees, rank growth or “objectionable” vegetation that pose a health, safety or fire hazard.
According to the resolutions, each property had grass and weeds that were over a foot high. The owners or their families were notified of the issue by the city’s ordinance enforcement officer and were given at least seven days to respond. Once the yards are taken care of, the officer will give the city clerk a receipt for the expenses, at which point the city will place a lien on the property to recoup the costs.
In other business, the council:
•Approved the sale of surplus property located off Mathis Mill Road to RealtyMasters, LLC.
• Reappointed Terry Slaton to the Planning Commission for a term of six years.
• Approved purchase of 1.48 acres of property on Medlock Road from RealtyMasters, LLC.
