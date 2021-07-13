The fourth Annual Guntersville Tractor and Antique Engine Show will be Saturday beginning at 8 a.m. on the grounds of the Marshall Technical School, said Dennis Johnson, one of the organizers.
While it opens at 8 a.m. with the National Anthem, tractors are expected to be on display all day. There’s no entry fee, but donations will be accepted and refreshments will be for sale, with all proceeds going to benefit the Tech School.
“The kids take trips and things throughout the year, so it helps them,” Johnson said.
A number of different tractor clubs will be participating.
“The last one we had, prior to COVID, attracted 40 tractors,” Johnson said. “They came from as far away as Tennessee and Tuscaloosa.”
Just about all brands of old tractors will likely be represented, including Alyce-Chalmers, John Deere, International, Massey-Ferguson, etc. For anyone wanting to display, any kind of old farm equipment is welcome.
The engines on display will be the old hit-and-miss variety.
Soft drinks, hot dogs, hamburgers and icees will be available to purchase.
For more information, call 256-202-9095 or 256-298-4026.
