Guntersville Chapter 942 of the National Active and Retired Federal Employees Association (NARFE) plans to celebrate Navy veteran Charles White’s 105th birthday at Catfish Cabin in Albertville on Friday, March 20, at 10 a.m.
White was born on March 19, 1915. He joined the U.S. Navy on April 7, 1937, where he served for eight and a half years.
Most of his service was in the Pacific Theatre against the Japanese during WWII. He served as a radio operator on five different submarines and rose from apprentice seaman to chief petty officer.
His subs made several hits on Japanese ships. One sea battle is permanently etched in his memory.
He said that after releasing torpedoes at a Japanese war ship, the sub made its normal zig-zag movement away from the trail left by the torpedoes. They settled quietly down about 300 feet to wait out the submarine chaser. As radio operator, he was listening for the approaching ship as it came toward their location.
A short time later, an anxious seaman asked White, “Where is it, where is it?”
White said he knew exactly where the sub chaser was — right over the sub.
He said he was so terrified that he couldn’t speak, so he just pointed a finger straight up. Fortunately, the sub chaser moved on to the location where the torpedoes were released and dropped their depth charges. The sub survived to fight another day.
After being discharged from the Navy, White attended Snead State College and Auburn University, earning a BS in Business Administration.
He worked for the IRS and retired in 1973 after 21 years with the agency.
He has been a member of the First Baptist Church in Boaz for about 50 years and a member of NARFE for 30 years.
The NARFE Chapter is inviting all veterans from Marshall and surrounding counties to come and join the celebration for the WWII hero.
Active and retired federal employees also are encouraged to attend. A buffet of catfish fillets, chicken tenders and shrimp will be featured, along with potatoes, slaw, hush puppies and drink. The chapter will bring the birthday cake. The buffet is $9 plus tip.
“We plan to have recognition for Charles from the Governor, the Alabama Congressional Delegation, the VFW, the American Legion, the Folds of Honor and NARFE” said Chapter President Jerry Hudgins. “We would like for all visitors (spouses invited also) to check in to make sure we have enough food prepared. Please call one of the numbers below to let us know if you can attend. We look forward to a great celebration.”
For more information, visitors in Guntersville, Albertville and Boaz, call Hudgins at 256-660-0199.
For Arab, call Kathy Thrasher at 256-506-9450.
For Snead, Douglas and Horton, call Ralph Ballew at 256-593-9887.
