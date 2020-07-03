KNOXVILLE, Tenn. –The Tennessee Valley Authority is the first utility in the southeast U.S. to launch virtual home energy evaluations, enabling residents across its seven-state region to benefit from money-saving energy advice, even during pandemic conditions.
“TVA is public power, and with local power companies, we are making it even easier for you to save money on your energy bill,” Frank Rapley, senior manager, TVA EnergyRight, said. “Innovation is in TVA‘s DNA, and we’re using new technology to provide consumers expert energy advice, while maintaining CDC social distancing guidelines.”
Normally a technician would visit a customer’s home to complete the evaluation. Now, customers can use their smart device to interact with an energy professional through an app and augmented reality technology.
“It was really easy,” Bri Moran, Nashville, Tennessee, said. “We looked at my appliances, thermostat and heat and air unit, and checked the weather stripping on my doors and windows. He made it simple to find everything, because I wasn’t sure where everything was.”
According to Rapley, energy evaluations help customers save money by identifying areas where energy loss may occur. The new technology makes the evaluation possible while maintaining safe social distancing and including the homeowner in the experience.
“While in-person inspections are done while homeowners wait in their living rooms, virtual inspections take them along the journey. We get them excited about saving energy in their home, and we can see they’re really interested in learning,” Rapley said.
TVA partnered with CLEAResult, a leader in designing and maintaining energy optimization services for utility companies, to bring this product to customers.
TVA virtual home energy evaluations are open to all residential customers – homeowners, landlords, and tenants – of qualifying single-family residences within TVA’s service area. Customers should contact their local power company to schedule their virtual home energy evaluation or visit EnergyRight.com to learn more.
The Tennessee Valley Authority is a corporate agency of the United States that provides electricity for business customers and local power companies serving nearly 10 million people in parts of seven southeastern states. TVA receives no taxpayer funding, deriving virtually all of its revenues from sales of electricity. In addition to operating and investing its revenues in its electric system, TVA provides flood control, navigation and land management for the Tennessee River system, and assists local power companies and state and local governments with economic development and job creation.
