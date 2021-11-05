The budget for Marshall County Schools is much larger this year than it was last year.
Last year’s overall budget was $69.6 million. This year’s is $101.5 million, a difference of nearly $32 million. Two things are behind the big bump in the budget: federal COVID relief funds for the school system and a $7 million bond issue last year for capital projects.
Very little of the capital money was spent last year, so it has been carried forward to the 2022 fiscal year.
Chief Financial Officer Bob Hagood went over the budget with the School Board last Thursday afternoon. At the conclusion of his presentation, they unanimously approved the spending plan.
The County School System is growing, Hagood said. It is projected to grow by 100 students this year and 100 again next year. Those numbers do not include Pre-K, which are accounted for separately.
The broad breakdown for the budget shows:
General Fund – $50,136,835
Special Revenue – $41,967,076
Debt Service – $632,143
Capital Projects – 8,107,066
Fiduciary Fund – 653,575
Total – $101,495,696
“State revenue went down a bit,” Hagood reported. He said the local match had not been computed correctly in the past, so the local match went up a bit and state revenues went down.
He shared that instruction and instructional support take up a big share of the budget, as they do for all school systems.
The auxiliary services line of the budget is going up to reflect 8 new buses the system is purchasing.
The COVID relief money will help the system’s general fund, Hagood said. School boards are required to have a minimum general fund operating balance equal to one month’s expenses. The County Schools’ fund balance will increase to 1.63 times one month’s expenses, going from $4.2 million to $6.9 million.
